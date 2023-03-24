Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Students drive tractors to school in Franklin County

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

.FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 30 Franklin County High School students drove their tractors to school Friday.

It was for the school’s tractor day, in which teens drive their equipment to school and put the tractors on display for classes to see.

Many of the students participating are involved in the school’s Future Farmers of America program.

Administrators tell us it was the biggest turnout they have had in years.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leland Johnson mugshot
Man arrested for murder after woman found dead in Rockbridge County
Siegfried Holzer, missing from Christiansburg
Body found in search for missing Christiansburg man
generic
Teenager dead after shooting in Lynchburg
Spotty showers today, more rain Saturday as sunshine returns Sunday.
Isolated rumble of thunder possible this evening; more rain expected Saturday AM
Eli Hill's organs were donated, including what his parents call his “heart of gold.”
Family donates organs of 8-year-old killed in freak accident playing basketball at home

Latest News

TikTok
VT and RU experts talk TikTok security concerns
Friday is Franklin County Tractor Day
Friday is Franklin County Tractor Day
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy speaks during the GOP retreat in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday.
House GOP passes parents’ rights bill in clash over schools
Christiansburg stream cleanup day
Christiansburg hosting stream cleanup