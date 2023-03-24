Students drive tractors to school in Franklin County

.FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 30 Franklin County High School students drove their tractors to school Friday.

It was for the school’s tractor day, in which teens drive their equipment to school and put the tractors on display for classes to see.

Many of the students participating are involved in the school’s Future Farmers of America program.

Administrators tell us it was the biggest turnout they have had in years.

