VDH talks about rabies after recent case in Botetourt County

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City Alleghany Health District has confirmed its third rabies case of the year.

“The Roanoke City and Allegheny Health district’s environmental health team has conducted almost 50 rabies investigations. And we have tested nine animals,” Christie Wills, communications officer for the health district, said.

Wills says our hometowns are not seeing unusual numbers of rabies cases so far this year. She says two of the confirmed cases were in Botetourt County, and the other was in Salem.

She says animals like bats, skunks, foxes, and raccoons are more likely to carry rabies.

“Typically, the reason that an animal might get picked up is that it has potentially had some sort of interaction or has the potential to have interaction with people or pets. And so anytime a case is confirmed, it is noteworthy and a good reminder for people to please keep their pets vaccinations up to date. Pets are most at risk for getting rabies, but because they live with us, that increases our risk of exposure as well. You know rabies is common in the area, it’s endemic and are part of Virginia. And so because it’s something we have to live with, we should know how to take steps to protect ourselves,” Wills said.

Her advice to people in our hometowns was to avoid wildlife and animals you do not know.

“And that includes sick and injured wild animals. Please don’t touch them. Call a professional, and know that many people want to help. But that is a risky action to take because animals with rabies, even when they’re injured can still cause harm to people.”

Some signs people can look for are animals behaving strangely, such as a skunk or fox out in the middle of the day.

“And if they are anywhere in the area of your home or your pets, go ahead and call animal control and let them know that there’s unusual acting wildlife happening in your area,” Wills said.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.