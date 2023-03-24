VWCC School of Career & Corporate Training offers machining courses

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Western Community College School of Career & Corporate Training is now offering Machining courses year-round.

Machine operators and machinists make parts for many products, including pacemakers, cellphones, cars, planes, and even bridges, as part of high-demand industries.

Alan Bible, Machining Program Instructor from Virginia Western Community College School of Career & Corporate Training, along with Jamie Garman, Virginia Western Machining Program graduate, joins us on Here @ Home to talk about the program’s four courses that offer students the opportunity to receive two or three credentials from the National Institute of Metalworking Skills (NIMS).

