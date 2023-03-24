Birthdays
VWCC School of Career & Corporate Training offers machining courses

Offerings coincide with high-demand industries
Virginia Western Machining Program
Virginia Western Machining Program
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 44 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Western Community College School of Career & Corporate Training is now offering Machining courses year-round.

Machine operators and machinists make parts for many products, including pacemakers, cellphones, cars, planes, and even bridges, as part of high-demand industries.

Alan Bible, Machining Program Instructor from Virginia Western Community College School of Career & Corporate Training, along with Jamie Garman, Virginia Western Machining Program graduate, joins us on Here @ Home to talk about the program’s four courses that offer students the opportunity to receive two or three credentials from the National Institute of Metalworking Skills (NIMS).

Find out more by visiting their website here.

