Ammo found at Pulaski Co. Middle School

By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PULASKI Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Four .22 caliber cartridges of ammunition were found in a classroom at Pulaski County Middle School on Friday.

The issue was investigated by school administration and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department. According to police, the presence of ammunition at school was by accident and no weapon was brought to school.

An additional police presence will still be on campus Monday.

