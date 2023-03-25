Ammo found at Pulaski Co. Middle School

PULASKI Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Four .22 caliber cartridges of ammunition were found in a classroom at Pulaski County Middle School on Friday.

The issue was investigated by school administration and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department. According to police, the presence of ammunition at school was by accident and no weapon was brought to school.

An additional police presence will still be on campus Monday.

