ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have confirmed they are aiding in the evacuation of the Berglund Center due to a potential gas leak in the building.

WDBJ7 is awaiting further details.

There is no update as of how this may effect the Rail Yard Dawgs game scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Saturday evening.

