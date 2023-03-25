Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Critically missing man in Dinwiddie

Credit: Virginia State Police
Credit: Virginia State Police(Credit: Virginia State Police)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police have issued a “Critically Missing Adult Alert” for a Dinwiddie County man.

The Dinwiddie Police Department is looking for Napoleon Boneparte Yarn Jr., 70. He is black, 6′0″ and 180 pounds, according to investigators, with brown eyes and grey hair. He was last accounted for on March 24 at 8 p.m. on Boydton Plank Road in Dinwiddie, and is possibly wearing blue jeans, a plaid shirt, and a ball cap.

He was also last reported to be on foot.

His disappearance poses “a credible threat to his health and safety,” according to police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to call (804) 469-4500 and can find complete information at //Twitter.com/VSPalerts

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The video shows a white car and black car colliding on the Beltway, sending the black car over...
Traffic camera video shows moments before crash that killed 6 construction workers
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Nurse arrested in connection to inmate’s death in Henry County
Developer asks to withdraw application for Botetourt apartment complex
Person of interest in Campbell County larceny.
Deputies searching for person of interest in Campbell County larceny
FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 file photo, a 3D re-production of Michelangelo's David is...
Principal resigns in Fla. amid parent complaints over art lesson with image of Michelangelo’s ‘David’

Latest News

Residents were urged to avoid the area of the factory about 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
5 missing after deadly Pennsylvania chocolate factory explosion
Saturday Morning Update
Cuba's Cups & Treats LLC owner, Zhakia Scott and her 3-year-old pitbull, Cuba
New food truck offers all natural, organic dog treats and ice cream
Police: 2 dead, 9 missing in Pennsylvania chocolate factory blast