Critically missing man in Dinwiddie

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police have issued a “Critically Missing Adult Alert” for a Dinwiddie County man.

The Dinwiddie Police Department is looking for Napoleon Boneparte Yarn Jr., 70. He is black, 6′0″ and 180 pounds, according to investigators, with brown eyes and grey hair. He was last accounted for on March 24 at 8 p.m. on Boydton Plank Road in Dinwiddie, and is possibly wearing blue jeans, a plaid shirt, and a ball cap.

He was also last reported to be on foot.

His disappearance poses “a credible threat to his health and safety,” according to police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to call (804) 469-4500 and can find complete information at //Twitter.com/VSPalerts

