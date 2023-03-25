Cuba’s Cups & Treats LLC holds grand opening

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - You can now treat your puppy with some ice cream just in time for the warm weather.

Cuba’s Cups & Treats is a new local business in Lynchburg.

Products are inspired by the owner’s dog named Cuba, who is allergic to many foods.

The ice creams and baked treats are organic and have a probiotic supplement to help those sensitive dogs.

“I actually do home-make this. So, it takes time and it’s made with love. Me and Cuba we sit, and we think of all the different flavors down to the unique names,” said Cuba’s Cups & Treats LLC Owner Zhakia Scott. “So, it’s really all from the heart.”

The flavors available are “Pooches and Cream,” Pawlicious P-nut Butter Bacon,” and “Blueberry Ruffin.”

