Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Dog remains unclaimed at animal shelter after owner hit, killed by truck on walk

Police say a dog lost its owner in a hit-and-run crash in Tennessee.
Police say a dog lost its owner in a hit-and-run crash in Tennessee.(Metro Nashville Animal Care and Shelter)
By Daniel Smithson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Police in Tennessee are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a dog owner earlier this week.

WSMV reports a 50-year-old visually impaired woman was struck and killed by a pickup truck Wednesday morning while she was walking her dog named Patch.

The woman was discovered by a passerby and transported to Skyline Medical Center, but she was pronounced dead, police said.

According to authorities, Patch was uninjured and walked himself home. He was found sitting at the front door of the woman’s apartment when police arrived.

Patch was turned into Metro Nashville Animal Care and Control. The team said they are looking to reconnect the dog with the woman’s family.

As of Friday, they had not heard from any family members about taking ownership of the dog. If left unclaimed, Patch would likely be put up for adoption or put into a rescue.

“We have had a few rescue groups reach out about him already. It does appear he might have had a life as a service dog,” shelter spokesperson Matthew Peters said. “Our main focus is still locating his family.”

Nashville detectives said they believe a Ford F-150 is the vehicle that killed Patch’s owner.

The shelter advised anyone with information regarding Patch’s family to contact 615-862-7928.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leland Johnson mugshot
Man arrested for murder after woman found dead in Rockbridge County
Siegfried Holzer, missing from Christiansburg
Body found in search for missing Christiansburg man
generic
Teenager dead after shooting in Lynchburg
Spotty showers today, more rain Saturday as sunshine returns Sunday.
Isolated rumble of thunder possible this evening; more rain expected Saturday AM
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Nurse arrested in connection to inmate’s death in Henry County

Latest News

Police in South Texas said Friday that two migrants were found dead and at least 10 were...
Texas police: Migrants found ‘suffocating’ in train; 2 dead
Daniel Flint was sentenced on counts of violating probation, burglary and arson.
Man who set fire to Old Bedford Middle School sentenced on three counts
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) offers his State of the Commonwealth address... 1.11.2023
NAACP rejects Youngkin’s policy restoring voting rights to former inmates
FILE - Dana Hyde, CEO of the Millennium Challenge Corporation, participates in the Ghana...
Jet pitched wildly, killing 1, amid cockpit warnings: NTSB
The Los Angeles Unified School District workers ended a massive strike. (KCAL, KCBS)
Los Angeles schools, union leaders reach deal after strike