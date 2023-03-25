Warm and windy with a stray storm possible
Warm through the weekend
- Warm and windy today
- Isolated PM storms possible
- Mild on Sunday
- Seasonable with more showers next week
THE WEEKEND
A cold front is bringing showers to the region this morning and will clear out by midday. Temperatures warm into the 70s with a few 80s to the east.
As the front moves through a few isolated storms are possible.
After the precipitation pushes out and the winds increase winds will increase. Gusts could rage 30-40 mph.
Behind the cold front temperatures look to stay mild with plenty of sunshine on Sunday. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s again.
NIGHT SKY VIEWING
You’ll want to look up Tuesday night after sunset as you could see many planets in our solar system all at once! Mars, Uranus, Venus, Mercury and Jupiter will be spotted. (It is possible you could see it Monday night too!) Hopefully cloud cover will not get in the way.
SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST
Another episode for Slight Chance of Science is out! This episode features Dr. Norah Silver, Psychiatrist with Lewis Gale and Julie Rickmond, Roanoke Valley SPCA, on the impacts Seasonal Affective Disorder can have on humans but also how it can play a role on our furry friends! Check it out!
