Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Warm and windy with a stray storm possible

Warm through the weekend
Showers taper off this morning and a few storms are possible this afternoon.
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Warm and windy today
  • Isolated PM storms possible
  • Mild on Sunday
  • Seasonable with more showers next week

THE WEEKEND

A cold front is bringing showers to the region this morning and will clear out by midday. Temperatures warm into the 70s with a few 80s to the east.

Mostly sunny and warm this afternoon.
Mostly sunny and warm this afternoon.(WDBJ Weather)

As the front moves through a few isolated storms are possible.

A few isolated storms are possible this afternoon.
A few isolated storms are possible this afternoon.(WDBJ Weather)

After the precipitation pushes out and the winds increase winds will increase. Gusts could rage 30-40 mph.

Winds increase behind the front.
Winds increase behind the front.(WDBJ Weather)

Behind the cold front temperatures look to stay mild with plenty of sunshine on Sunday. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s again.

NIGHT SKY VIEWING

You’ll want to look up Tuesday night after sunset as you could see many planets in our solar system all at once! Mars, Uranus, Venus, Mercury and Jupiter will be spotted. (It is possible you could see it Monday night too!) Hopefully cloud cover will not get in the way.

Next week 5 planets will be visible in the night sky!
Next week 5 planets will be visible in the night sky!(WDBJ7)

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

Another episode is out for a Slight Chance of Science! Listen wherever you stream podcasts from.
Another episode is out for a Slight Chance of Science! Listen wherever you stream podcasts from.(WDBJ7)

Another episode for Slight Chance of Science is out! This episode features Dr. Norah Silver, Psychiatrist with Lewis Gale and Julie Rickmond, Roanoke Valley SPCA, on the impacts Seasonal Affective Disorder can have on humans but also how it can play a role on our furry friends! Check it out!

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The video shows a white car and black car colliding on the Beltway, sending the black car over...
Traffic camera video shows moments before crash that killed 6 construction workers
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Nurse arrested in connection to inmate’s death in Henry County
Developer asks to withdraw application for Botetourt apartment complex
FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 file photo, a 3D re-production of Michelangelo's David is...
Principal resigns in Fla. amid parent complaints over art lesson with image of Michelangelo’s ‘David’
Person of interest in Campbell County larceny.
Deputies searching for person of interest in Campbell County larceny

Latest News

Spotty showers today, more rain Saturday as sunshine returns Sunday.
More rain expected Saturday AM
Weekend is looking wet to start.
Full Forecast: Better Chance for Rain Returns Saturday
We'll see a few spotty showers today with a bigger push of moisture Saturday morning.
Friday, March 24 Morning FastCast
Weather Talk Live - Thursday, March 23 Evening Update
Weather Talk Live - Thursday, March 23 Evening Update