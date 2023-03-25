Warm and windy with a stray storm possible

Warm and windy today

Isolated PM storms possible

Mild on Sunday

Seasonable with more showers next week

THE WEEKEND

A cold front is bringing showers to the region this morning and will clear out by midday. Temperatures warm into the 70s with a few 80s to the east.

Mostly sunny and warm this afternoon. (WDBJ Weather)

As the front moves through a few isolated storms are possible.

A few isolated storms are possible this afternoon. (WDBJ Weather)

After the precipitation pushes out and the winds increase winds will increase. Gusts could rage 30-40 mph.

Winds increase behind the front. (WDBJ Weather)

Behind the cold front temperatures look to stay mild with plenty of sunshine on Sunday. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s again.

NIGHT SKY VIEWING

You’ll want to look up Tuesday night after sunset as you could see many planets in our solar system all at once! Mars, Uranus, Venus, Mercury and Jupiter will be spotted. (It is possible you could see it Monday night too!) Hopefully cloud cover will not get in the way.

Next week 5 planets will be visible in the night sky! (WDBJ7)

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

Another episode is out for a Slight Chance of Science! Listen wherever you stream podcasts from. (WDBJ7)

Another episode for Slight Chance of Science is out! This episode features Dr. Norah Silver, Psychiatrist with Lewis Gale and Julie Rickmond, Roanoke Valley SPCA, on the impacts Seasonal Affective Disorder can have on humans but also how it can play a role on our furry friends! Check it out!

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.