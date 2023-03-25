GO Virginia grants benefit economic growth projects throughout the region

(WDBJ) - Over $8.1 million in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grants were awarded to 17 projects throughout the state on Friday, benefitting multiple efforts in our region.

These awards are directed towards creating talent pipelines and boosting economic growth of select industries.

“GO Virginia allows us to invest in key projects that address regionally identified opportunities while fostering collaboration for economic growth between the private and public sectors,” added Governor of Virginia, Glenn Youngkin. “These projects exemplify the innovative partnerships that GO Virginia was designed to promote, and will advance Virginia’s position in critical industries such as life science and energy, as well as leverage emerging opportunities in semiconductor manufacturing.”

Another $5.6 million will be leveraged within the 17 projects in local and non-state funding.

The following projects within the region were selected:

“Lynchburg Career Acceleration Program | $540,000

Region 2: Campbell County, the city of Lynchburg and the town of Altavista

Lynchburg Beacon of Hope (BoH) will implement the Career Acceleration Model, serving as a regional catalyst for the Lynchburg region to create and fill a pipeline of career-seekers that will meet the needs of high-demand traded sector industries. The program will increase the career capacity of the region by retaining high school graduates entering the workforce, reconnect those without continuing education into the best paying jobs available, engage two-generation households and create a long-term career case management system. The project will create 112 internships, award 44 certificates and serve 24 businesses.

Center of Entrepreneurship | $240,192

Region 2: Counties of Amherst, Bedford and Campbell, and the city of Lynchburg

The Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance (LRBA) will support an entrepreneurial center of excellence for the Greater Lynchburg region that will serve as an anchor and catalyst for the region’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. This project will provide local entrepreneurs with a shared workspace, increased access to capital, business development events, and training and development support, as well as a support services network. The project will create 42 jobs and serve 20 businesses.

Patrick and Henry Community College (P&HCC) Expanding GO TEC Pathways | $118,545

Region 3: Henry County and the city of Martinsville

Patrick and Henry Community College will increase dual enrollment opportunities in welding and expand the pool of qualified workers by offering courses for students in Henry County Public Schools and Martinsville City Public Schools. The program will enroll and train 27 students in two years, with participants able to pursue further certification upon graduation.

Metal Workforce Training Center | $99,900

Region 2: Bedford County and the town of Bedford

The town of Bedford’s Economic Development Authority will develop a master plan to determine programming and an operational model for the proposed “Regional Metal Workforce Retention Center.” This project will define a public-private business model that encourages corporate participation and facilitates the expansion of the Central Virginia Community College (CVCC) Career Technical Education (CTE) Academy, filling the institutional gap between formal certificate-level training and the specific skills needed by local industries.”

