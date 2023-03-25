March is MS Awareness Month

Birthdays
Opportunity for MS community to get together
By Natalie Faunce
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - March is Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month.

Katie Meyer from MS Alliance of Virginia joins us on Here @ Home to talk about this 501c3 organization that serves people whose lives have been affected by Multiple Sclerosis.

It is a local 100% volunteer group founded and run by people with MS for people living with MS. They are holding a MSAV Annual MS Awareness Conference and proclamations ceremony at the Holiday Inn Valley View Convention Center Saturday, March 25, 2023, from 10am to 5 pm.

This event is free of charge.

This is a great time for the Multiple Sclerosis (MS) community to get together and share exactly what this disease is and how it affects them in their day to day lives.

Multiple Sclerosis is a long-term, chronic, unpredictable disease of the central nervous system consisting of the brain, spinal cord and optic nerves and thought to be an autoimmune disease.

MS can cause symptoms like blurred vision, loss of balance, poor coordination, tremors, bladder dysfunction, slurred speech, problems with memory/concentration, blindness, paralysis and more.

