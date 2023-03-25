Birthdays
New food truck offers all natural, organic dog treats and ice cream

Cuba's Cups & Treats LLC owner, Zhakia Scott and her 3-year-old pitbull, Cuba
Cuba's Cups & Treats LLC owner, Zhakia Scott and her 3-year-old pitbull, Cuba(WDBJ7)
By Logan Sherrill
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 2:09 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FOREST, Va. (WDBJ) - With the weather warming up it’s important to keep the dog in your life cool and a brand new business is ready to help!

Cuba’s Cups & Treats is a mobile ice cream trailer offering all natural, organic doggie treats and doggie ice cream as well as freeze at home options.

They’re holding a ribbon cutting at noon on Saturday, March 25 at the Ridgewood Animal Hospital in Forest where the first 10 dogs will get a free frozen treat.

Owner Zhakia Scott started the business to provide healthy options for her 3 year old dog Cuba and any pup who might be allergic to most brands of food and treats.

They will also serve Blue Bunny & Good Humor treats for pet owners.

Cuba’s Cups & Treats is available to cater events.

Find them on Facebook & Instagram or email: Cubascups@gmail.com.

