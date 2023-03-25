New food truck offers all natural, organic dog treats and ice cream
FOREST, Va. (WDBJ) - With the weather warming up it’s important to keep the dog in your life cool and a brand new business is ready to help!
Cuba’s Cups & Treats is a mobile ice cream trailer offering all natural, organic doggie treats and doggie ice cream as well as freeze at home options.
They’re holding a ribbon cutting at noon on Saturday, March 25 at the Ridgewood Animal Hospital in Forest where the first 10 dogs will get a free frozen treat.
Owner Zhakia Scott started the business to provide healthy options for her 3 year old dog Cuba and any pup who might be allergic to most brands of food and treats.
They will also serve Blue Bunny & Good Humor treats for pet owners.
Cuba’s Cups & Treats is available to cater events.
Find them on Facebook & Instagram or email: Cubascups@gmail.com.
