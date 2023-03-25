Birthdays
Over 12,000 people without power in the region

Appalachian Power
Appalachian Power(Appalachian Power)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - Appalachian Power has reported widespread outages as a result of high winds leaving about 12,000 customers in Virginia without electric service. Outages began around noon today and will likely continue to rise until later tonight when winds lighten.

Appalachian Power will not be able to provide accurate restoration estimates until the weather threat passes and then they can determine the extent of damage to electrical facilities.

All downed lines are dangerous and carry an electric current that can cause serious or even fatal injuries. If you encounter a fallen wire, keep yourself and others away from it and anything it may be touching, and call 911 and Appalachian Power at 1-800-956-4237 immediately.

More details about outages can be found at https://www.appalachianpower.com/

