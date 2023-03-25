Birthdays
Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs defeat Fayetteville 3-1, secure spot in playoffs

Credit: Rail Yard Dawgs
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Berglund Center provided a launchpad to the 2023 President’s Cup Playoffs Friday night for the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs.

The 3-1 win on the ice against Fayetteville included goals by C.J. Valerian, Roshen Jaswal, and Billy Roche.

The Dawgs (28-17-4) are hosting Fayetteville again at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday night.

