Virginia Tech women’s basketball gets ready for Sweet Sixteen matchup

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech Hokies women’s basketball team will soon step inside of Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle where they will take on the Tennessee Volunteers in the Sweet 16 on Saturday.

It’s the biggest stage this team has ever played on, and they say they’re ready.

“We’re walking around like we are the better team. Past years like, we’ve kind of like hoped to be winning and now we like to expect it. And I think that mindset like going into games definitely helps. Like we think that no one else can be done. So like, that gives you the confidence and the swag that I think in the beginning of the year that we lacked,” said Virginia Tech senior guard, Cayla King.

“I think that we just have so much experience as a group and I think that we come together and play really well together and really experienced and we have a lot of confidence and we’re playing well right now,” said Virginia Tech senior center Liz Kitley.

“We’re used to the doubters. Everybody doubted us this whole season. It just I don’t know we just don’t really play pay attention to the outside noise not worried,” said Virginia Tech senior forward D’Asia Gregg.

The Hokies take on Tennessee Saturday night.

The game tips off at 6:30 p.m. ET.

