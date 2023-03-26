Appalachian Power releases update after high winds leave thousands without power

(WDBJ) - After 12,000 customers experienced power outages due to high winds most outages in Virginia will be restored by late tonight according to Appalachian Power. About 2,200 people are still without service.

More information can be found using the Appalachian Power outage map and within the update below.

“Outages

More than half of the customers who lost service as a result of the windstorm have had power restored. In Virginia about 2,200 customers are without service. In West Virginia nearly 23,000 customers are without electric service.

Storm Response Efforts

More than 1,000 workers are helping restore power, including 600 line workers, 250 tree removal workers and 150 damage assessors.

Restoration Estimates

Power is expected to be restored to most Virginia customers, and to customers in most southern West Virginia counties by late tonight.

Power should be restored by Monday night to customers in Clay, Fayette, Kanawha, Logan and Mingo counties.

In the hardest hit areas of West Virginia the restoration effort is expected to be complete by Tuesday night. This includes parts of Cabell, Jackson, Lincoln, Marshall, Mason, Ohio, Putnam and Wayne counties. Most customers currently without service in these areas will have power restored before this time, and customers are encouraged to view the company’s outage map or sign up for outage alerts for information on their specific outage.

Weather

Good weather today and early next week is expected to be favorable for service restoration.

Safety Message

All downed lines are dangerous — they carry an electric current that can cause serious or even fatal injuries. Stay away to stay alive. If you encounter a fallen wire, keep yourself and others away from it and anything it may be touching, and call 911 and Appalachian Power at 1-800-956-4237 immediately.

If you use a portable or RV generator, do not plug the generator into your circuit box.

Additional safety tips are posted at https://www.appalachianpower.com/outages/faq/OutageSafetyTips.aspx . "

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.