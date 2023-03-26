Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Check blown 130 miles by tornado winds

A check found in Mississippi was blown 130 miles in strong winds.
A check found in Mississippi was blown 130 miles in strong winds.(Christy Edgeworth)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG CREEK, Miss. (CNN) – A Mississippi woman said she found a check in her front yard that was blown miles away by a tornado.

Christy Edgeworth shared a photo of the check she found in her front yard in Big Creek.

The check was from Rolling Fork, Mississippi, which is 130 miles away. The check was carried to Big Creek by strong winds during a storm that struck Rolling Fork on Friday.

Officials reported at least 26 people were killed by storms and severe weather in Mississippi, and that number is expected to change.

At least 13 of those deaths were recorded in Sharkey County, which is where Rolling Fork is located.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 photo
One person taken to hospital after being hit with vehicle in NW Roanoke
Visitors welcomed back into Berglund Center after potential gas leak
Virginia moms against fentanyl
Moms who lost children to fentanyl in Virginia are advocating for change
Appalachian Power
Most Virginia power restored
Virginia Tech Women's basVirginia Tech Women's basketball team gets ready for Sweet 16 matchup...
No. 1 seed VT women’s basketball advances to Elite 8 after defeating No. 4 seed Tennessee 73-64

Latest News

Weekend News Bulletin for Sunday, March 26
Weekend News Bulletin for Sunday, March 26
Residents were urged to avoid the area of the factory about 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
Casualties mount in Pennsylvania chocolate factory explosion
San Diego State head coach Brian Dutcher holds the remains of the net and is falls into the...
San Diego State muscles past Creighton, makes 1st Final Four
Miami forward Norchad Omier celebrates after their win against Texas in an Elite 8 college...
Miller, Wong rally Miami past Texas 88-81 for 1st Final Four