Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Mild and dry today

An active pattern bring multiple rain chances this week
Sunny, dry, and mild today.
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Mild and dry today
  • Showers move in tonight into Monday morning
  • Mores seasonable conditions for the middle of the week

SUNDAY

Clear and mild this morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. We will continue to see plenty of sunshine with some added clouds this afternoon with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Sunny and mild today.
Sunny and mild today.(WDBJ Weather)

THIS WEEK

MONDAY: Showers chances increase tonight into Monday morning as two systems pass to our North and South. Coverage looks limited and will likely linger until midday on Monday. Highs in the 60s and lower 70s.

Spotty showers move in tonight into Monday morning.
Spotty showers move in tonight into Monday morning.(WDBJ Weather)

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies continue on Tuesday with highs in the 50s and 60s. Another front moves through quickly Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Showers likely Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Showers likely Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.(WDBJ Weather)

REST OF THE WEEK

High pressure moves in for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 50s and 60s under a good deal of sunshine. Our next system will bring rain chances late Friday into Saturday morning. Highs will warm into the 60s and 70s.

NIGHT SKY VIEWING

You’ll want to look up Tuesday night after sunset as you could see many planets in our solar system all at once! Mars, Uranus, Venus, Mercury and Jupiter will be spotted. (It is possible you could see it Monday night too!) Hopefully cloud cover will not get in the way.

Next week 5 planets will be visible in the night sky!
Next week 5 planets will be visible in the night sky!(WDBJ7)

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

Another episode is out for a Slight Chance of Science! Listen wherever you stream podcasts from.
Another episode is out for a Slight Chance of Science! Listen wherever you stream podcasts from.(WDBJ7)

Another episode for Slight Chance of Science is out! This episode features Dr. Norah Silver, Psychiatrist with Lewis Gale and Julie Rickmond, Roanoke Valley SPCA, on the impacts Seasonal Affective Disorder can have on humans but also how it can play a role on our furry friends! Check it out!

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Visitors welcomed back into Berglund Center after potential gas leak
WDBJ7 photo
Emergency crews respond to incident in NW Roanoke
Virginia moms against fentanyl
Moms who lost children to fentanyl in Virginia are advocating for change
Sunday's Forecast
Forecast: Beautiful Sunday ahead
Appalachian Power
Most Virginia power outages restored

Latest News

Weather Talk Live - Saturday, March 25 Evening Update
Weather Talk Live - Saturday, March 25 Evening Update
Sunday's Forecast
Forecast: Beautiful Sunday ahead
Full Forecast: Saturday evening update
Full Forecast: Saturday evening update
Spotty showers today, more rain Saturday as sunshine returns Sunday.
More rain expected Saturday AM