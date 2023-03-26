Pet Stories: Meet Luanne

This is Luanne.

She is a one year old mix breed dog looking for his forever home.

Luanne is extremely friendly and is a very playful dog.

She is friendly and jumps a lot, but with some patience she would make a great companion.

She does great with other dogs and is often used as a helper dog for other who are a little shy.

She is gentle, but smaller children could get overwhelmed with her size.

She will need some training, and she already walks well in a leash.

If you have another dog a meet and greet is highly suggested.

If you have a child interested the animal science the SPCA Summer Camp will take place June through early August.

Spots are limited.

Volunteers and fosters are needed,

If you would like to meet Luanne, or any other animal available for adoption please call or go online to schedule an appointment.

Adoptions times are Monday through Saturday from noon until 7pm.

If you have any questions about adopting a pet please call 339-WAGS, that’s 339-9247, or visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.