Roanoke Parks and Rec is launching new Play PRIDE kickball league

Play PRIDE Kickball League
Play PRIDE Kickball League(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Parks and Recreation is launching a new Play PRIDE kickball league.

Last fall the softball Play Pride League was launched.

After its successful season, they are taking the same concept and expanding it to kickball.

“With Play PRIDE, you register as an individual. You’re just one person. It’s super easy. It’s low cost. Very simple to sign up,” said Roanoke Parks and Recreation Marketing Coordinator Molly Hagan.

Hagan says it’s an inclusive community and encourages everyone to sign up.

“You don’t have to have any experience already either which is really helpful,” explained Hagan. “The focus is on (the) fun it’s a little less competitive that some of our other athletic leagues.”

Those who sign up are placed randomly on teams.

The season will run from April 16-May 14 and games will be played at Rivers Edge Park.

Click here to sign up.

