Three rescue squad volunteers taken to hospital after crash in Henry Co.

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HENRY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A group of three Bassett Rescue Squad volunteers were injured following a crash in the 300 block of Blackberry Road on Sunday afternoon.

According to Virginia State Police, the three in the ambulance were responding to an emergency call when the driver ran off of the right side of Blackberry Road. The ambulance then went back over Blackberry Road and ran off of the left side of the road before hitting an embankment and overturning.

There were no patients in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The driver and passenger in the back area of the ambulance were taken to a hospital for minor injuries. The front passenger was not wearing a seatbelt and ended up being thrown from the vehicle. He was flown to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital to be treated for major injuries.

The ambulance had lights and a siren activated at the time of the crash.

