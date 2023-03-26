Vigil held for three month old Arieanna Day almost five years later since she went missing

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The community held a candlelight vigil tonight to remember cold case victims. Those who attended focused on one victim from our area - Arieanna Day.

Day’s mother first reported her three-month-old missing on September 11th, 2018. She still has not been found almost five years later.

In 2018, Arieanna’s father was charged with concealing a body in Montgomery County in connection to the case. Those charges were dropped in 2020.

People from different states and here locally say they will not give up until they get answers.

”We all know the child did not get up the bed and walk out the door. So, you know as a mom, as a human, with nieces and nephews, it’s impossible for her to get up and for me not to care. I feel like it’s impossible for anyone not to care like everybody should be out here,” said Mallory Thorton.

“That we haven’t forgotten about Arieanna Day. We have not forgotten. We won’t give up. We’ll search, we will search, we’ll be detectives, we will pray, we will protest. We’ll do whatever we can to try to find what happened to this innocent baby who didn’t have a voice,”said Leah Ficklin.

The group has looked for an artist to possibly create a picture of what Arieanna might look like today.

In 2021, Roanoke police told WDBJ7 they had investigated every tip related to this case and there were still many unanswered questions.

