AAA Offers Travel Advice for Spring Break

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - More Americans are heading out of the country for spring break, but whether travelers are going overseas or staying stateside, warm weather getaways still rank among the most popular destinations.

Mexico is a popular travel destination, but there are things you need to know before you travel.

There are 32 states in Mexico and the State department issues separate travel advisories for each of them on a scale of one to four. Level 1 one is exercise normal precautions, 4 is Do Not Travel.

13 states currently fall under the do not travel or reconsider travel. One of those is Matamoros, where American tourists were killed after crossing the border. Quintana Roo, where Cancun and Riviera Maya are located, is at level 2 - exercise increased caution.

“Mexico, the Caribbean, Florida and Hawaii are all on the list,” says Morgan Dean, spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “Even though this has not been a particularly cold winter, travelers are still seeking warmer weather, with beach vacations being the top draw.”

Four Top Trends in Spring Break Travel

1. Increase in international travel - AAA booking data shows international travel this season, including Mexico and the Caribbean, is up 30% over 2022.

2. Multigenerational family vacations – According to a new AAA survey, more than 40% of U.S. adults with spring break plans are traveling with three generations.

3. Beach vacations – Beach vacations are the most popular among spring breakers, according to the same survey. Florida is the top domestic destination, with its beaches, theme parks, and cruise ports. Hawaii is another spring break favorite, with six unique islands and stunning scenery.

4. Cruising making a big splash - The top AAA cruise bookings for spring break include ships leaving from Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, and Tampa – heading to the Caribbean, Mexico, and Central America. Cruises sailing to Alaska, Canada, Northern Europe, and the Persian Gulf are also seeing a spike in popularity.

Before you travel abroad, enroll your trip with the STEP program. The Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) is a free service to allow U.S. citizens and nationals traveling and living abroad to enroll their trip with the nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate.

