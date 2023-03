ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - Living Proof Beer Company in Rocky Mount has an April Fools Day party planned.

Co-owner and head brewer, Rob Amos, stopped by 7@four to chat about it.

The business is open noon-10 p.m. the day of the event.

For more information go to Livingproofberco.com

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.