Bill-signing ceremony brings Gov. Youngkin to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin visited a Roanoke school Monday to sign five bills from the recent General Assembly session.

Fourth graders from Round Hill Elementary leaned in as Youngkin put his pen to each piece of legislation.

One measure reducing barriers for English language learners originated with the Roanoke City School Board.

That measure and two others were introduced by Sen. David Suetterlein (R-Roanoke Co.) and supported by Democrats and Republicans including Sen. John Edwards (D-Roanoke) and Del. Joe McNamara (R-Roanoke Co.).

Youngkin said among the most important was legislation that should help families access the services they need for children with developmental disabilities.

“And it makes it more flexible,” Youngkin said. “And it gives people who have really struggled with a system that sometimes is really difficult, to now work more easily to access the resources that they need.”

Before leaving Roanoke, Youngkin also shared a message for House and Senate negotiators who are still working to reach agreement on the budget. He encouraged them to approve a spending plan that includes money for urgent priorities and tax relief.

“We’ve had strong job growth. Our economy is strong, notwithstanding what’s going on behind us at the national level. And we can accelerate this and keep it going,” Youngkin told reporters. “We need to get a budget done and I’m asking our Senate and our House to come together and send me one.”

Youngkin said he was generally pleased with the results of the General Assembly session, with the exception of some bills that never reached his desk.

We should know more about the bills he has signed and the ones he wants to amend or perhaps veto later Monday night or Tuesday morning.

Lawmakers will return to Richmond for the one-day veto session in mid-April. And we’re expecting another special session once negotiators reach agreement on the budget.

While he was in western Virginia, Youngkin also toured the Eldor Automotive Powertrain plant in Daleville.

