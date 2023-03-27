Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Campers Care to give temporary homes to those displaced by tornadoes

Gretna Ministry Tornado Relief
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRETNA, Va. (WDBJ) - Campers Care Ministry will send crews in the coming days to areas impacted by tornadoes since Friday.

Campers Care has 17 campers throughout the country that provide temporary homes for those who have been displaced.

The Mississippi tornadoes destroyed hundreds of homes, taking the lives of at least 26.

Campers Care is preparing to send the first two campers out within the next couple of weeks. They recently purchased a third and are looking to buy a fourth to send.

“Bad things happen to good people,” said Devin Taylor, Founder of Campers Care Ministry. “We share and we love all these people. We cry with them. We fellowship with them. We laugh with folks. Ultimately, we like to build a strong relationship between them and our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. It’s a blessing for us to be able to do this.”

To be able to continue operations, they need financial donations to purchase fuel, lodging, and meals for their volunteers.

To volunteer or donate visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 photo
One person taken to hospital after being hit with vehicle in NW Roanoke
Three rescue squad volunteers taken to hospital after crash in Henry Co.
The local weather radar is getting an upgrade and will be down for two weeks until complete.
Southwest Virginia weather radar down for two weeks. Here’s what that means for forecasting.
Police car lights
Virginia mayor indicted for allegedly violating clean water act
Virginia moms against fentanyl
Moms who lost children to fentanyl in Virginia are advocating for change

Latest News

The work continues after the passing of Irma Thompson
Women’s History Month: Irma Thompson’s legacy of restoration continues for the Buena Vista Colored School
Bassett Rescue Squad accident
Bassett Rescue Squad volunteers in recovery after ambulance crash
Huddle Up Moms
New space offers haven to Huddle Up Moms
Birthdays and Anniversaries for March 27, 2023
Birthdays and anniversaries for March 27, 2023