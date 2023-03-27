Campers Care to give temporary homes to those displaced by tornadoes

GRETNA, Va. (WDBJ) - Campers Care Ministry will send crews in the coming days to areas impacted by tornadoes since Friday.

Campers Care has 17 campers throughout the country that provide temporary homes for those who have been displaced.

The Mississippi tornadoes destroyed hundreds of homes, taking the lives of at least 26.

Campers Care is preparing to send the first two campers out within the next couple of weeks. They recently purchased a third and are looking to buy a fourth to send.

“Bad things happen to good people,” said Devin Taylor, Founder of Campers Care Ministry. “We share and we love all these people. We cry with them. We fellowship with them. We laugh with folks. Ultimately, we like to build a strong relationship between them and our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. It’s a blessing for us to be able to do this.”

To be able to continue operations, they need financial donations to purchase fuel, lodging, and meals for their volunteers.

To volunteer or donate visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.