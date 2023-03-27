Christiansburg’s Jill’s Buddy Camp in need of volunteers

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Christiansburg camp for children with disabilities needs some helping hands.

The organizers of Jill’s Buddy Camp are looking for teenagers to volunteer as buddies for the camp.

The camp is for Montgomery County Public Schools students ages preschool to first grade with disabilities.

This year’s camp will be held in the last week of June.

“It’s life-changing, to be honest with you and sometimes you have to get outside of your comfort zone and and be able to work in a manner that just really opens your eyes and understand that everyone just needs to be kind and everyone just wants to enjoy camp experiences,” Christiansburg’s Director of Parks and Recreation Brad Epperley said.

Anyone interested in volunteering can call Christiansburg Parks and Rec for more information.

