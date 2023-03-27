Clifton Forge’s Historic Masonic Amphitheatre going under construction

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - Clifton Forge’s Historic Masonic Amphitheatre is under deconstruction. Workers are taking down the back wall and stage left wall.

There are plans in place to remove all the wood infrastructure and eventually replace it with a stronger material.

The theatre’s executive director explained the decision came from safety concerns.

”Over the years, the Historic Masonic Amphitheatre has not weathered well, and it’s become a liability,” Justin Reiter said. “We have a responsibility to our community to be safe.”

Construction won’t affect the main stage, so summer concerts will be able to happen.

Once the walls come down, the theater will start looking for funding for an architect to rebuild.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.