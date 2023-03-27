Danville Police arrest man for arson at school

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Police have arrested and charged a 20-year-old man for an arson at Woodberry Hills Elementary School over the weekend.

David Meyer is charged with Burning or Destroying a Building by Fire, Careless Damage of Property by Fire, and Trespass on Church or School Property.

Saturday, March 25, the Danville Police Department was called to assist the Danville Fire Department with an arson investigation at the elementary school, where the kitchen had been set on fire.

A Danville Utilities worker spotted Meyer in the woods near the school, where he had allegedly set a stump on fire. The utility worker and members of Danville Fire Department’s Engine 6 kept Meyer engaged until officers arrived, according to police.

Meyer is in the Danville City Jail.

