Elderly woman missing in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is searching for Gay Nunn, 77, who was last seen at about 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. She was last reported at the intersection of Piney Forest Road and Franklin Turnpike.

Nunn is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 125 pounds, and has short salt and pepper hair. She was last seen wearing a burgundy button up shirt, blue jeans, and dark colored Sketchers shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by either calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4 or investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again. People can also call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000.

