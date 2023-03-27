Gas prices in Roanoke up slightly in the past week

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have risen 2.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.19 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 5.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 85.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 5.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.19 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Roanoke was priced at $2.98 per gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $3.39 per gallon, a difference of 41 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.75 per gallon while the highest was $3.99 per gallon, a difference of $1.24 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.40 per gallon today. The national average is up 7.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 83.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Roanoke and the national average going back ten years:

March 27, 2022: $4.04 per gallon (U.S. Average: $4.23 per gallon)

March 27, 2021: $2.66 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.85 per gallon)

March 27, 2020: $1.78 per gallon (U.S. Average: $1.99 per gallon)

March 27, 2019: $2.40 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.69 per gallon)

March 27, 2018: $2.37 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.63 per gallon)

March 27, 2017: $2.11 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.28 per gallon)

March 27, 2016: $1.87 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.04 per gallon)

March 27, 2015: $2.19 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.43 per gallon)

March 27, 2014: $3.25 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.53 per gallon)

March 27, 2013: $3.44 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.65 per gallon)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Greensboro- $3.32 per gallon, up 13.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.19 per gallon.

Winston-Salem- $3.31 per gallon, up 12.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.18 per gallon.

Virginia- $3.30 per gallon, up 8.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.22 per gallon.

“The national average price of gasoline has seen little overall change over the last week, with big decreases in states like Colorado and Ohio offset by large increases in Arizona and North Carolina. While more states saw declines than increases, any downward trends are still likely to be temporary and not necessarily long lasting,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While Colorado’s refinery issues are largely moving into the rearview mirror, challenges making the transition to summer gasoline in Arizona are leading to tight supply and accelerating prices. Motorists in some areas may be on the receiving end of good news, while others may not as we hit the second half of refinery maintenance season. You never know what the closing moments will look like, and motorists could be in for a dramatic ride if issues develop.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.