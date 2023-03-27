Birthdays
Hope @ Home with New River Valley Community Services (NRVCS)

New monthly segment on Here @ Home will focus on overall wellness
New River Valley Community Services (NRVCS)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 22 minutes ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Part of the new monthly “HOPE @ HOME” segment on Here @ Home, Mike Wade, Coordinator of Community Wellness & Outreach for New River Valley Community Services, focuses on “Fun & Recreation” and the importance of regularly engaging in activities that bring you happiness and satisfaction.

Listen in on our conversation to learn about the importance of incorporating more fun into your daily life.

