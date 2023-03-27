Birthdays
Human remains found in Patrick County near NC border

By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The identity hasn’t been determined of human remains found in Patrick County Saturday.

Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith says the remains were found March 25, 2023 in a creek near the North Carolina border in the Dry Pond area of the county. His office had received a call from the Stokes County, NC, Sheriff’s Office about a body being found by teenagers riding an ATV, and Patrick County was called when it was determined the body was inside Virginia.

The remains were sent to the state medical examiner’s office in Roanoke. There is no word regarding when the body will be identified, though Smith said Stokes County investigators were looking into the disappearance of Trinity Fain, 25, when they called Patrick County Saturday afternoon. Fain was reported missing from Stokes County February 5.

