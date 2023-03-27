Birthdays
Investigators continue the search for missing Covington man, Donald Kelley

Warrants show they are investigating the case as a homicide
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Monday marks one year since the last known record of missing Covington man Donald Kelley. Investigators and community members are still looking for answers.

WDBJ7 obtained a search warrant from Botetourt County regarding Kelley’s disappearance. It states authorities searched a home in Eagle Rock and are investigating the case as first- and second-degree murder.

During the search, the documents show investigators found license plates matching the car Kelley was last seen in.

The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office has not made any arrests or found Kelley’s body.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Captain Scott Fischer at 540-965-1770 ext. 106 or Lieutenant Richard Shull at 540-965-1770 ext. 107.

