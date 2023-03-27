Isolated showers possible ahead of a front

Isolated showers possible this morning

Seasonable Tuesday and Wednesday

Warming for the end of the week

MONDAY

Cloudy skies continue this morning as two systems approach our region. Some spotty isolated showers are possible until midday as a cold front moves through.

Isolated showers are possible this morning. (WDBJ Weather)

Behind the front skies will start to clear and winds will increase. Temperatures will warm into the 60s and 70s.

Mostly sunny and mild this afternoon. (WDBJ Weather)

Winds will increase behind the front with wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph. Locally higher gusts are possible.

Winds increase behind the front this afternoon. (WDBJ Weather)

TUESDAY

Cooler air moves in for Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 50s and 60s. Shower chances return later in the evening and overnight hours. A wintry mix isn’t totally out of the question across the higher elevations Tuesday night.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY

Moisture may linger into early Wednesday morning. Otherwise, expect highs in the 50s and 60s under a mostly sunny sky. Sunshine continues into Thursday. Highs will warm into the 60s Thursday afternoon.

FRIDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND

High pressure will shift east, allowing high temperatures to soar into the 70s Friday and Saturday. Rain chances will also increase during this period. Cooler and drier conditions are expected to return for Sunday.

NIGHT SKY VIEWING

You’ll want to look up Tuesday night after sunset as you could see many planets in our solar system all at once! Mars, Uranus, Venus, Mercury and Jupiter will be spotted. (It is possible you could see it Monday night too!) Hopefully cloud cover will not get in the way.

Next week 5 planets will be visible in the night sky! (WDBJ7)

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

Another episode is out for a Slight Chance of Science! Listen wherever you stream podcasts from. (WDBJ7)

Another episode for Slight Chance of Science is out! This episode features Dr. Norah Silver, Psychiatrist with Lewis Gale and Julie Rickmond, Roanoke Valley SPCA, on the impacts Seasonal Affective Disorder can have on humans but also how it can play a role on our furry friends! Check it out!

