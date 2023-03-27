Isolated showers possible ahead of a front
An active pattern brings several rain chances this week
- Isolated showers possible this morning
- Seasonable Tuesday and Wednesday
- Warming for the end of the week
MONDAY
Cloudy skies continue this morning as two systems approach our region. Some spotty isolated showers are possible until midday as a cold front moves through.
Behind the front skies will start to clear and winds will increase. Temperatures will warm into the 60s and 70s.
Winds will increase behind the front with wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph. Locally higher gusts are possible.
TUESDAY
Cooler air moves in for Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 50s and 60s. Shower chances return later in the evening and overnight hours. A wintry mix isn’t totally out of the question across the higher elevations Tuesday night.
WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY
Moisture may linger into early Wednesday morning. Otherwise, expect highs in the 50s and 60s under a mostly sunny sky. Sunshine continues into Thursday. Highs will warm into the 60s Thursday afternoon.
FRIDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND
High pressure will shift east, allowing high temperatures to soar into the 70s Friday and Saturday. Rain chances will also increase during this period. Cooler and drier conditions are expected to return for Sunday.
NIGHT SKY VIEWING
You’ll want to look up Tuesday night after sunset as you could see many planets in our solar system all at once! Mars, Uranus, Venus, Mercury and Jupiter will be spotted. (It is possible you could see it Monday night too!) Hopefully cloud cover will not get in the way.
