Kidable Therapy Offering Summer Camps
Pediatric Occupational Therapy group helps kids build sensory, motor, emotional, and cognitive skills
Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There is always more than one right way to do something.
Kidable Therapy helps work with your child to discover what that right way looks like in your home.
Here @ Home sits down with the owner, Lauren Vistarakula, about their clubs, their *new* Sensory Play Saturday Juniors, and upcoming summer camps.
