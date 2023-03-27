New space offers haven to Huddle Up Moms

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mothers in the Roanoke Valley now have a place to escape their stress and find support.

Huddle Up Moms recently opened its Haven on 5th Street, finally giving them a physical space to welcome mothers.

“Our hope is that this is a safe space for moms to come and find the resources that they need,” Community Outreach Director Kim Butterfield said

Huddle Up Moms has been supporting families since 2019, but just opened the Haven in February.

“It’s acting as that kind of hub point for us, and just allowing us to do more,” Butterfield said.

Since welcoming people inside 808 5th Street, they have hosted their different support groups, known as huddles, in the comfortable, kid-friendly space. They have created a display for their formula exchange and are growing a Support Shop.

“We have a lot of clothes, underwear, socks all sorts of those essentials that people need and also diapers and wipes,” Butterfield said.

The donations not only give families the basics, it offers them confidence knowing that if they hit hard times, they can still find support.

Huddle Up Moms posts weekly about when the Haven is open for mothers to stop by.

They also share the space with another family resource Postpartum Support Virginia, which recently opened its Southwest Region branch.

