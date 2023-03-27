Virginia mayor indicted for allegedly violating clean water act

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Virginia mayor was indicted for allegedly violating the Clean Water Act, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Virginia.

James Howard Spencer, the Mayor of Glen Lyn, Virginia, was charged with 3 counts of violating the CWA.

The indictment alleges that Spencer directed employees of the Town of Glen Lyn to pump sewage and other pollutants from a pump station located behind the Glyn Lyn Post Office into the East River, which is a perennial stream and tributary of the New River. Spencer took these alleged actions on three separate occasions, in the summer of 2019, December 2020, and again in June 2021.

“The protection of our nation’s waters is critical to ensuring environmental justice for all the residents of the Western District of Virginia,” United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh said today. “When individuals – especially those in positions of authority –pollute our rivers and streams in violation of the law, our Office will hold them accountable.”

The ongoing investigation is being jointly handled by the Environmental Protection Agency’s Criminal Investigation Division and the Virginia State Police.

