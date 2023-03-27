VT students excited for Elite 8 matchup

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A trip to the Final 4 is at stake March 27 when the ball tips off between Virginia Tech and Ohio State.

On Tech’s campus, the Virginia Tech Women’s Basketball Team is the talk of the town.

“It’s big news,” Virginia Tech Junior Jessica Rosenquist said. “This has never happened here before.”

“It’s been fun talking about it because it’s not a super talked about sport, so it’s been fun to see the conversations pick up a lot because everyone is talking about it,” VT Senior Ethan Harris said.

Students such as Eli Beisser have been following this team from the beginning of the season. He says the potential has always been there.

“I love seeing the Hokies win and love seeing this historic run, they’ve made it; it’s it’s a proud moment to be a student here on campus and be a part of it,” he said.

Even though it’s a school night, homework won’t get in the way of many Hokies cheering their team from thousands of miles away.

“Got a lot of friends coming over, we’re gonna hang out, try and keep the environment good like it would be at a normal game and just cheer on our girls as best we can,” Beisser said.

I’m hoping for a win, Rosenquist said. “Obviously, the competition is only going to get tougher as we go out but I think Georgia Amoore and [Elizabeth] Kitley have a solid defense and teamwork together.

“Get the ball to Georgia,” Harris said. “She’s red hot right now. I think we’ve got a great team. I mean, all those girls can play, but Georgia was, she’s got something going right now so I say keep it in her hands. We’ll be alright.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.