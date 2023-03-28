Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

6-week-old kitten found abandoned at airport terminal, rescuers say

A 6-week-old kitten was abandoned at the Las Vegas airport, according to a shelter. (Source: KVVU)
By Elaine Emerson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A 6-week-old kitten was recently found abandoned at an airport in Las Vegas.

According to The Animal Foundation of Las Vegas, a nonprofit organization, rescuers found the kitten alone at the Harry Reid International Airport.

KVVU reports the cat was located in a carrier with two toys and a towel at a terminal gate at the airport.

The animal foundation said the 6-week-old kitten has been named Bruno and weighs about 1.5 pounds.

The shelter team said they are currently taking care of Bruno and he will be ready for adoption soon.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police car lights
Virginia mayor indicted for allegedly violating clean water act
The local weather radar is getting an upgrade and will be down for two weeks until complete.
Southwest Virginia weather radar down for two weeks. Here’s what that means for forecasting.
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Human remains found in Patrick County near NC border
We will see a cooler start to our day on both Wednesday and Thursday.
Tracking near-seasonable temperatures

Latest News

Here @ Home: FBI Summer Camp
Here @ Home: FBI Summer Camp
The suspects were charged with membership in a terrorist organization and were being held at...
Israel’s Netanyahu: Mossad helped Greece uncover terror plot
The suspect’s name and age had not been released as of Tuesday.
Police shoot, kill girl suspected in mail carrier robbery
Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in...
Court reinstates Adnan Syed’s conviction in ‘Serial’ case
Here @ Home: Outdoor Lighting
Here @ Home: Outdoor Lighting