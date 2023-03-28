Birthdays
“Coyote Weather” is latest novel by former professor from Hollins University

Book about the ‘60s looks at the American culture
By Natalie Faunce
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Here @ Home welcomes local author Amanda Cockrell to talk about her latest novel, “Coyote Weather,” which she describes as a portrait of the way the Vietnam War disrupted lives.

Every man of that age Cockrell knows from that era was affected by the Vietnam War in some way, and has some psychic leftover from it. Whether they were drafted, volunteered, or resisted the draft in some cases and went to Canada or to prison.

The effects also spilled over on the women who cared about them. This book is for the young men Cockrell knew then, who went to war and didn’t come back, or came back someone else, and for the ones who didn’t go and were marked by it nonetheless.

Learn more by checking out her website here.

