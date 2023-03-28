Birthdays
The Crafter’s Corner hosts Easter Egg Hunt

By Kate Capodanno
Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Christiansburg store is inviting families for an Easter egg hunt this weekend.

The Crafters Corner will host the hunt inside of its store Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The business opened this past summer and serves as a marketplace for local crafters to sell their items. They also host weekly craft classes.

The Countryman Jamaican Grill food truck will be at the store from 10 a.m. to 1p.m. for the fun.

