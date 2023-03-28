Birthdays
Danville Police Department will host annual Easteriffic Event

Danville Police Department's Easteriffic Event
Danville Police Department's Easteriffic Event(Danville Police Department)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is hosting an easter event and giveaway for the community.

The Easteriffic Event will take place at the new police headquarters at 1 Community Way April 7 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The free event will include music, games, food, and other festivities. They will be giving out free Easter baskets to children under 12 who sign up in advance.

“With our community engagement, we have programs and events happening all the time,” said Ashtyn Foddrell, Community Relations Liaison for the Danville Police Department. “One of our big priorities is that, during the holidays, we want to make sure that children are able to get some of those luxury items from the Easter Bunny or from their family. So, we want to be able to provide those things.”

They are looking for Easter basket donations from the community.

The donations can be dropped off at the new Police Department headquarters between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. until April 6.

