Death of teen in Lynchburg investigated as murder

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The shooting death of a teenage boy in Lynchburg is being investigated as a murder, according to search warrant records obtained by WDBJ7 via Lynchburg City Circuit Court.

Lynchburg Police say March 23, 2023, they received a shots fired call in the 1100 block of 16th Street. Officers say they found an apparently gunshot-damaged Infinity SUV that had crashed into a utility pole, and inside, a boy who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. Police have not released his name.

A vigil in his honor was scheduled for March 28 at 6:30 p.m. at Greater Peaceful Zion Baptist Church.

Police say they don’t know who shot the boy and no one has been arrested.

Police searched the SUV, looking for anything connecting the boy and the SUV’s owner with the boy’s death. They found six 9mm cartridges, a magazine and two cartridge cases, plus two smart phones.

Search warrant paperwork indicates police are investigating the shooting as murder, use or display of a firearm in committing a felony, and shooting or throwing missiles at a vehicle.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective D. Dubie at 434-455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Anyone who may have captured video of this incident on a security or doorbell camera is asked to share the footage on the Neighbors portal.

