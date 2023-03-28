Birthdays
FBI Richmond looking for applicants to its Teen Academy

(Source: FBI)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Updated: 45 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The FBI is hosting a Teen Academy this summer to give students a look at how agents tackle different types of crime and operations.

FBI Richmond is accepting applications for its June 14 – 15 academy.

In total, 30 students will be chosen to participate in the Richmond camp and will have enjoy a mix of interactive lessons and classroom time.

“I think all teens in general could benefit from attending the teen Academy, and just learning a little bit about what the FBI does. Maybe not necessarily what they see on TV shows or in the movies, but really get that firsthand experience.” Community Outreach Specialist Leslie McLane said.

Teen Academy applications are due by Friday, March 31.

