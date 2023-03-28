Birthdays
Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff in memory of the lives lost in Nashville

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (FILE)
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (FILE)(WWBT)
By NBC29
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Glenn Youngkin is ordering all U.S. and Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff in memory of the lives lost in Nashville, Tennessee.

The governor made the announcement Tuesday, March 28.

Flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on Friday, March 31.

Governor’s Order for the Commonwealth of Virginia:

Pursuant to President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower the United States flag, I do hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia are to be flown at half-staff over the state Capitol and all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory of the lives lost in Nashville, Tennessee.

I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered immediately on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, and remain at half-staff until sunset on Friday, March 31, 2023.

Ordered on this, the 28th day of March, 2023.

Sincerely,

Glenn Youngkin

