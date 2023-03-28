Birthdays
Love’s Travel Center approved in Montgomery County

By Will Thomas
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 12:19 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Love’s Travel Center will be coming to Montgomery County in the future on more than 32 acres along North Fork Road and Pedlar Road off I-81 exit 128.

The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors approved a rezoning request, a special use permit to allow a travel center and another special use permit for signage on the property including a 190 foot sign.

“Last time he was here, they didn’t like none of our sign ordinances. We have an ordinance for a reason,” said supervisor Todd King.

Despite King and supervisor Darrell Sheppard voting against the permit for the signage, the other five supervisors approved it to pave the way for the project with the other requests being approved unanimously.

“It is needed for all the truck traffic. If you’ve ever been on Interstate 81, you see trucks pulled off illegally on the side of the road just because they have to stop and rest and this will accommodate and help that,” said chair Sherri Blevins.

The travel center will include a convenience store, fast food restaurant, tire shop and service center, fuel, fenced dog park, weigh area and 172 parking spaces (82 regular spaces with four ADA-accessible, 11 RV spots and 79 truck spaces).

The supervisors just asked Love’s representatives to make sure they continue to accommodate the needs of the Grace Covenant Tabernacle which sits near the property.

Love’s expects taxes to generate $350,000 in revenue for the county each year and bring in at least 50 new jobs.

