Man arrested after allegedly using counterfeit bills at dozens of Walmarts

Malcolm McKinney mugshot
Malcolm McKinney mugshot(Amherst County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The suspect in a counterfeiting case involving Amherst County has been arrested in Mecklenburg.

Malcolm Jamal McKinney was arrested March 28, 2023 as a result of an investigation led by the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office. March 27, deputies were called to the Madison Heights Walmart about complaints that a man had passed suspected counterfeit bills. McKinney was identified as the suspect in this case and 39 additional incidents related to counterfeit bills at 28 Walmart locations on the East Coast.

McKinney passed counterfeit bills in 28 counties between Maryland and South Carolina, with a loss of $63,162.99 in merchandise between November 2022 and March 2023, according to the sheriff’s office.

In Amherst County, McKinney is charged with ten counts of Class 4 Felony - Uttering false bills, one count of Class U Felony – Obtaining merchandise under false pretense, and one count of Misdemeanor – Obtaining money under false pretense.

