Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Missing Radford woman has “credible threat to her health and safety”

Jean L. Miller
Jean L. Miller(Credit: Radford City Police Department)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Radford City Police Department is in search of Jean L. Miller, 31, who is 5′ 3″ tall and 155 pounds. Her disappearance poses a “credible threat to her health and safety, due to being in need of medication” according to police.

Miller has brown hair and blue eyes and she was last reported seen on Thursday, March 23rd. She may be driving a 2021 grey Subaru Crosstrek with a Va. license plate, USV-6926.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Radford Police Department at (540)-731-3624 or call the local police or sheriff’s department.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police car lights
Virginia mayor indicted for allegedly violating clean water act
The local weather radar is getting an upgrade and will be down for two weeks until complete.
Southwest Virginia weather radar down for two weeks. Here’s what that means for forecasting.
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Human remains found in Patrick County near NC border
We will see a cooler start to our day on both Wednesday and Thursday.
Tracking near-seasonable temperatures

Latest News

Duke Head Coach Mike Krzyzewski, right, speaks to official Roger Ayers, left, during the second...
Roanoke’s Roger Ayers to officiate fourth men’s Final Four in Houston
Malcolm McKinney mugshot
Man arrested after allegedly using counterfeit bills at dozens of Walmarts
Hokies Gear Roanoke
Hokies Gear Roanoke
Danville Police Department's Easteriffic Event
The Danville Police Department will host their annual Easteriffic Event for the community
Credit: Pexels
Science Museum conducts plant structure experiment