Missing Radford woman has “credible threat to her health and safety”

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Radford City Police Department is in search of Jean L. Miller, 31, who is 5′ 3″ tall and 155 pounds. Her disappearance poses a “credible threat to her health and safety, due to being in need of medication” according to police.

Miller has brown hair and blue eyes and she was last reported seen on Thursday, March 23rd. She may be driving a 2021 grey Subaru Crosstrek with a Va. license plate, USV-6926.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Radford Police Department at (540)-731-3624 or call the local police or sheriff’s department.

