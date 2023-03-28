Birthdays
Police: Aaron Hernandez’s brother arrested in ESPN incident

Dennis "DJ" Hernandez
Dennis "DJ" Hernandez(Cheshire Police)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — The brother of the late New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez is facing criminal and motor vehicle charges in Connecticut, accused of throwing a brick onto the ESPN headquarters campus and eluding police during brief pursuits in other towns.

Dennis John Hernandez, 36, who also has been known as D.J. and Jonathan, was given a misdemeanor summons for breach of peace Thursday by Bristol police in connection with the ESPN incident, according to a police report.

Hernandez, who played quarterback and wide receiver at UConn in the mid-2000s, went to ESPN in a car, possibly an Uber, and threw a bag containing a brick and a note onto the property, police said. He then left.

The note said: “To all media outlets, It’s about time you all realeyes the affect media has on all family members. Since you’re a world wide leader maybe you could lead how media and messages are delivered brick by brick. Clean it up! Yours truly, Dennis J. Hernandez,” according to police.

Hernandez did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment. No lawyers for him are listed in court records. Hernandez grew up in Bristol and recently had lived in Riverview, Florida.

His younger brother, Aaron Hernandez, a tight end for the Patriots, killed himself in 2017 in a prison cell while serving a murder sentence.

Earlier Thursday, Bristol police said they received an anonymous complaint from someone who said they were concerned about Dennis Hernandez because he said he wanted to destroy property at the state Capitol and at ESPN.

An ESPN spokesperson said the company was cooperating with police and declined further comment.

Also Thursday, Cheshire police charged Hernandez with reckless driving, engaging police in pursuit and other motor vehicle charges in connection with events on March 8, court records show.

Police said Hernandez eluded Southington and Cheshire police during chases but was later caught in Bristol. Bristol police said Hernandez was having a mental health problem and was taken to a hospital for an evaluation.

Police said Hernandez told them he had been driving around Connecticut that day trying to get arrested “because he no longer wanted to stay at his mom’s house.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

